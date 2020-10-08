Regional Golf Recap for Oct. 7, 2020: Dunlap Wins Two Regional Titles

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Wednesday was a great day for the Dunlap High School golf program.

Dunlap won boys and girls regional championships. Dunlap’s Eli Lanser was the medalist in the 2A regional at Arrowhead Country Club and Lizzie Howard the medalist in the 2A girls regional at Lick Creek.

Lanser (74), Oliver Rea (80) and Logan Hinrichs (82) gave the Eagles three of the top six scores at the regional. The Eagles’ score of 322 was ten shots better than runner-up Geneseo. Also advancing to the Peoria sectional as individuals were Notre Dame sophomore Evan Gehrke, who finished second with a 79, and Richwoods junior Jack Hammerton (83).

The Dunlap girls were powered by Howard’s 83 and an 86 from Emily Yu. The Eagles finished with a 363, 13 shots ahead of runner-up Washington which also advanced to the sectional at the University of Illinois next week.

Like Dunlap, Washington placed two players in the top four: Teyah Palmer (86) and Ellie Schmidgall (89). Also advancing to sectionals as individuals are Pekin’s Sydney Hubner and Luaren Minkel and Richwoods’ Maggie Urich.

2A Macomb regional: Notre Dame captured the title by two shots over Macomb, 337-339. The Irish, fresh off a Big 12 Conference title, were led by Addie Jennetten (77), Ella Coulter (79) and Emma Geers (86).

IVC junior Elaine Grant kept up her hot play firing a 72 for medalist honors. She won the Illini Prairie Conference title earlier this month with a 68 in Savoy.

Mady Schutte of Illini Bluffs and Ryleigh Moser of Canton also advanced to next week’s sectional at Rock Falls.

1A girls regionals: Defending state champ showed their mettle at Pontiac. U-High cruised to the team title with a 317, 28 shots ahead of runner-up and sectional qualifier Bloomington Central Catholic.

Defending Illinois High School Association champion Allison Pacocha of Eureka won a three-player playoff for medalist honors. Pacocha won the medal on the first hole of the playoff with U-High’s Reagan Kennedy and Pontiac’s Dani Grace Schrock after each carded a 76 through the first 18 holes.

Kennedy got support from U-High teammates Ihnera Gerongay (78) and Jadyn Spinks (81) on the way to the team title. Second place Central Catholic was paced by Katie Steinman’s 81.

Sarah Bond of El Paso-Gridley and Morton’s Reagan Braker advanced to the Morris sectional as individual players.