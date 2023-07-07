SPRING BAY, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — She’s still relatively new to bowling.

Spring Bay’s Amanda Hicks says she married into a bowling family. That’s why she suddenly got interested in the sport.

“I bowled from when I was younger, however, I didn’t bowl in leagues until 15 years ago,” Amanda Hicks said.

She joined a league with her husband. And then she bowling alongside her mother-in-law Deidre, who encouraged her to stick with the sport even when early scores weren’t great.

Amanda and Deidre Hicks eventually become doubles partners and played in state and national tournaments.

“They commented on that at nationals,” Deidre Hicks said. “I guess when you get along with your daughter-in-law, when you have the same drive and determination, you may as well do it. Right?”

Amanda Hicks says she was really nervous the first time she bowled at nationals. She bowled a 58 in her first game.

She says she wanted to quit but she stayed with it.

It paid off. She and her mother-in-law won the 2022 United States Bowling Congress women’s doubles national title.

“This is like a dream come true, winning nationals and bowling in this tournament,” Amanda Hicks said. “It’s incredible to bowl a high score against your peers. There’s over 15,000 women who bowl in this each year.”

In May the two went to Las Vegas pick up their trophies and bowl in this year’s national tournament. But they moved into a different class after their 971 series won last year’s Amethyst Division.

They were greeted in Las Vegas by big pictures of themselves at the bowling center.

“We found out our picture would be on 51 and 52 and were were bowling on 49 and 50,” Deidre Hicks said. “We bowled right next to our picture. It was kind of a distraction actually!”