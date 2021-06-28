Retiring Lewistown Coach Enjoys One Final Game on Bench

PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Greg Bennett’s last game as a head basketball coach was all about having fun.

That’s what the Lewistown coach did Saturday. He had fun coaching the South team in the Illinois Coaches Basketball Association all-star game for class 1A/2A girls.

He couldn’t stop smiling after the game, even though his team lost by 32 points.

“There are no losers today,” Bennett said after the 100-68 setback. “The fact we had a lot of fun today even though we didn’t get the W it was great.”



This is the summer Bennett finally retires after 35 years as a coach, the last 31 at Lewistown with the football and girls basketball teams.

“It’s a nice perk,” Bennett said of the all-star game appearance. “A lifetime achievement award, they drag us old guys out here right when we retire.”

Bennett worked his final game with retired Illini Bluffs coach Jim Robertson by his side. And he coached one final game with his seven-year assistant coach Joey McLaughlin, who now replaces him as the Indians head basketball coach.

“They are enormous shoes to fill. I will do everything I can to fill them as much as I can,” McLaughlin said. “He was my football coach in high school, my history teacher in high school. It’s sentimental and fun, all rolled into one.”

Bennett was 335-231 in his 31 years as Lewistown girls basketball coach, winning four sectional titles and two state trophies. His teams finished third in 2019, second in 2020.

And he says the program is in good hands as he hands it over to McLaughlin.

“I’ve know him many years, since he was a kid,” Bennett said. “The program is in great hands. I can see many great things for Lewistown in the future under his leadership.”