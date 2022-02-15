MINONK, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Matt Winkler loves practice, loves games and loves basketball.

He’s not sure how he’ll feel when he’s not around the game on a daily basis any longer.

“People have asked me about it,” Winkler said. “Giving up my baby.”

His baby for the past three decades has been Fieldcrest basketball. He was hired to lead the program when the high school opened 30 years ago.

It was his first head coaching job. And he never left.

“I’ve been happy with being here 30 years,” said Winkler. “Have enjoyed this community. I’m very proud of this high school. Very proud of the accomplishments in the basketball area for sure.”

When he started his head coaching career in 1992, Winkler admits he didn’t know how long he’d coach or how long he’d stay at Fieldcrest. He just knew one thing — he was where he wanted to be.

That is, coaching high school basketball.

“It was the only thing I ever wanted to do since I was 7-8 years old. I had older brothers that played high school basketball and I pretended to be (legendary UCLA coach) John Wooden on the sidelines,” Winkler said with a smile. “Walking away is going to be bittersweet. It’ll be tough, I love the competition, searching for a win every Tuesday and Friday. Fieldcrest will always be a part of our lives and my life.”

Fieldcrest has two regular season games left on the schedule and then it’s off to the regional.