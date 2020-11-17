Reynolds Brothers Leave Peoria to Hoop in Indiana

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The first day of basketball practice in Illinois was the day Noah and Nelson Reynolds left Notre Dame.

The brothers announced last week they were transferring to Merrillville High School in Indiana to play high school basketball this year. At this point Indiana is having a season but the prep basketball season appears in doubt in Illinois.

Noah, a senior, was poised to be one of the top players in Illinois this season. Like his brother, Nelson is considered a college prospect but has two years of high school basketball remaining.

“Obviously, I want to go to the next level and play collegiate basketball and see where it goes from there,” Nelson Reynolds said.

Notre Dame was 30-1 last season and on its way to a sectional championship game when the season was canceled due to the pandemic. The Irish were considered one of the state’s top teams heading into the 2020-21 season.

“It’s sad because I can’t even imagine playing high school ball somewhere else right now,” Noah Reynolds said. “I’m doing it for my future.”

The Reynolds boys will live with their older brother Nic in Indiana. Nelson Reynolds says he intends to return to Peoria Notre Dame for his senior season.