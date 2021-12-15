Richwood Star Golfer is Diving Into the Swim Team Record Books

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — He’s been a competitive diver less than four years but senior Jack Hammerton is breaking school records.

The Richwoods High School pool record he broke earlier this month was 41 years old. His diving career started in his backyard, but not in a pool.

“I have a trampoline in my backyard, ever since I was little,” said Hammerton. “I can’t swim so I went off the diviing board. I was decent at that so I tired that. I’ve been chasing that record since freshman year.”

His diving coach saw potential in Hammerton almost immediately.

“He’s a very good athlete, not only a good golfer but a good athlete,” said Richwoods diving coach Mike freeman. “He took to this very quickly.”

Hammerton’s first love is golf. He says he’s been playing that sport most of his life.

But he admits his golf game has helped his diving skills.

“They are very similar in that it’s very mental, all mental. If you tell yourself you can do it and you’re confident in yourself, you’ll be great at it,” Hammerton said.

He’s having a memorable senior year and not just in the pool. This fall as a member of the golf team, he had an unforgettable hole-in-one on par 4 at Kellogg Golf Course.

And despite the records he’s setting off the diving board, he says that sill might be his top achievement of the year.

“The hole-in-one is for sure my favorite,” Hammerton said with a chuckle. “It’s my greatest accomplishment.”