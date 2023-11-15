PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Big signing on Wednesday for one of Central Illinois top basketball prospects.
From the Richwoods knights to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights: Lathan Sommerville penned his letter of intent today to join the big ten school out in jersey.
Lathan has put in a lot of work these last few years and says his family is the reason he was up there.
Just get to do it for my family, solidify it. It means a lot. Honestly if you told me I would be here a few years ago, I wouldn’t believe it so it means a lot. My mom and dad, my brothers and sisters, grandparents, friends.Lathan Sommerville