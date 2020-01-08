Richwoods Senior Keeps Her Team Laughing

PEORIA, Ill. — Nia Williams has a handful of responsibilities with the Richwoods Knights.

The senior is being asked to score a little more this year. And she’s been asked to help all her new teammates understand what’s going on in practice.

“It does get frustrating sometimes when they don’t get it,” said Williams. “I need to remember back when I didn’t get it. Someone has to work with me to make me learn it.”

Williams is a four-year varsity player, a solid contributor, a terrific defender and was a key player in Richwoods’ run to the 2018 girls clsass 3A state basketball title in Illinois.

But her teammates say there’s one other thing she brings to the table. Williams is the funniest girl on the team.

“She’s really goofy. We could be in a serious moment and she has something funny to say,” said senior Jaida McCloud. “And everybody busts out laughing.”

In practice, in a game, in the locker room. She cracks jokes everywhere.

“Nia always has one-liners or she’s cracking us up,” said Richwoods coach Todd Hursey. “She knows when I get mad, she can make me laugh.”

It’s a role Williams relishes.

“When the team is down, you have to crack jokes and make them laugh. Get them going. If we’re having a bad game, I will crack a joke,” said Williams. “It gives is a positive vibe and a better mood.”

We asked if she could share some jokes with us b Williams she says she is saving them for the team. You see, there are a lot of games left to play and a lot of laughs still ahead this season.