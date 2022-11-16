PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Last year they lost in the Final Four.

This year, they are hoping to rewrite their stories.

Ridgeview-Lexington and Tri-Valley make their second straight appearances in state semifinal games this weekend. They fell short of making state title game appearances last fall.

The undefeated Mustangs host 12-0 Camp Point Central on Saturday at 2 p.m. Last year they lost at Lena-Winslow in the class 1A semifinals and they are glad they get to play this one at home.

“Oh it’s a lot better, that was horrible (last year),” said Ridgeview-Lexington senior Logan Friedmansky. “But luckily we don’t have to travel. (Camp Point Central) comes here to our home turf and hopefully we put a good beating on them.”

Tri-Valley travels to Maroa-Forsyth in a class 2A state semifinal Saturday at 1 p.m. Last year, the Vikings lost at Wilmington, a team they beat on the second round of the playoffs this season.

They say that road playoff win is invaluable this year.

“I like that we had a road (playoff) game this year. We got more experience of a road game and what it looks like in the playoffs,” said Tri-Valley senior Blake Regenold. “Now we’ll be ready for this one too. It’s a different experience when you go to away games in the playoffs. We already got that one out of the way. We’ll be ready for what Maroa has for us.”