PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Ellie Cahill thought she was done playing against Ashlyn May.

Each was selected to play in Saturday’s Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-Star game.

“Originally, I was supposed to be on the North team,” Cahill said. “I thought ‘Yah, I get to play with Ashlyn.’ Then I got switched at the last minute.”

So the two all-state players played one final game against each other, Cahill for the North and May for the South in the 1A/2A all-star game. They starred for conference rivals for four years, Cahill at Eureka and May at Fieldcrest, each leading their state-ranked teams.

But a friendship began to blossom in the summer of 2021 playing on the same travel team, the Illinois Valley Warriors. Now they’re training together as they prepare to play as teammates at Illinois Wesleyan.

Ashlyn May/Fieldcrest High graduate: “Training together, we are already starting to form that bond,” said May. “It’s going to be great to start winning together and cheering each other on. I’m looking forward to that. I’m ready to be here teammate and roommate next year.”

That’s right, the high-scoring incoming freshmen will live together too. The former high school rivals are completely on the same page.

Except when it comes to figuring out who has the bragging rights after great high school careers. Especially considering Cahill’s all-star team beat May’s on Saturday.

“Technically, we beat them in our last game, the conference tournament,” May said of Fieldcrest’s win over Eureka in the Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament in January. “So I would say us.”

Cahill has another opinion.

“I’m going to say Eureka. And this (all-star win) puts me on top one more time. I think we’ve been equal, our record against each other is probably close for four years,” said Cahill. “We’ll call it a tie.”