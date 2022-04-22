PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Peoria Rivermen keep their season alive with a victory Friday night.

The Rivermen knock off Quad City 5-1 to win Game Two of the SPHL semifinals and force a series-deciding game three Saturday.

The Rivermen got two goals from Marcel Godbout, while Alec Baer, Zach Wilkie and Lordanthony Grissom also added a goal.

Game three of the SPHL semifinals between Peoria and Quad City will be played Saturday night at 7:15 p.m. at Carver Arena. Winner advances to the President’s Cup final, and the season is over for the loser.