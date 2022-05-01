PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Peoria Rivermen are just one victory away from their first-ever President’s Cup title. And they can win that championship Monday night.

The Rivermen traveled to Roanoke, Va. over the weekend in preparation for game three of the SPHL Championship series.

Peoria won the first two games of the best-of-five series at home, and now faces a tough challenge of closing out a championship season with a victory on the road at a hostile enviornment.

“We’re not going to talk about the Presidents Cup. We’re just gonna focus out there like we did all year, you know, get better every single shift,” said Rivermen head coach Jean-Guy Trudel. “We understand that, you know, I’m sure they’re gonna be coming out hard at us the first ten minutes like everyone else would. And for us: match and endure intesity.”

Peoria captain Alec Hagaman has been a part of three Rivermen teams that have lost in the President’s Cup finals. He knows the team still has a lot of work to do before hoisting the championship.

“We’re feeling alright I think, jobs not over yet so, so we’re focused on task at hand and that’s the next game,” Hagaman said. “We’re not looking forward at all, we’re just preparing for a hard 60 minutes tomorrow night.”

The Rivermen and Roanoke will face off in game three Monday at 6:05 p.m. in Roanoke. With a victory, Peoria would win the President’s Cup.