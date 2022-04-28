PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Not many Rivermen players have graduated from Ivy League schools.

Not many have created a clothing line.

JM Piotrowski has done both. The Yale graduate started his own clothing line two years ago called the ‘House of JMP.’

He has been making and selling hoodies for his company that he says is an “inspiration drawn from constant absorption of fashion and its influence on culture.”

The forward had a key goal in Peoria’s SPHL semifinal clincher over Quad Cities on Saturday. The Rivermen start their best-of-five President’s Cup final against Roanoke on Thursday at 7:15 at Carver Arena.