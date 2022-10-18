PEORIA, Ill . (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Rivermen are ready to open the 2022-23 SPHL hockey season this week.

But they’ll have one last look back at the 2021-2022 championship season Saturday.

The players will receive their championship rings as part of a ceremony before the home opener against Quad Cities. The ceremony, which will include the unveiling of the championship banner, will take place at 7 p.m., about 20 minutes before the start of the game.

“Just being here, seeing the people and old teammates, my whole family will be here,” said Rivermen captain Alec Hagaman. “It’s just going to be special to see the banner go up. It’s something that will be there forever.”

The Rivermen open the season Friday at Quad Cities before returning to Peoria for Saturday’s game. The team opened training camp on Friday.