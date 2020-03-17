Rivermen Make Sure Players, Employees Paid As Season Cancelled

PEORIA, Ill. — They were in first place but will never know if they would have won a league championship.

Instead, Peoria Rivermen players cleaned out their lockers and headed for home one day after the SPHL cancelled the remainder of its season.

“I feel really bad for my players,” said Rivermen coach Jen-Guy Trudel. “I was lucky enough to have my career, for them a lot of guys maybe are retiring. I think its a sad day for everybody, not only the team, but our fans.”

The season was cancelled over concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

“When something is taken away, you never think its going to happen, but it did happen now,” Trudel said. “So we’re going to make sure we come back stronger than ever.”

The Rivermen had three home games left on their schedule. Chiefs operating officer and co-owner Bart Rogers says the Rivermen will lose over $100,000 in revenue from the cancelled games. BUt he still wanted to make sure there was no financial hardship for his employees.

“We took care of our players, they actually were paid another week’s salary to what they have coming. We paid for their travel home, which sometimes we aren’t able to do,” Rogers said. “We made sure they all have some cash to get home. As well as our staff is business as usual.”