Rivermen Opt Out of SPHL Season

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — There won’t be hockey at the Peoria Civic Center this winter.

The Peoria Rivermen have voted to sit out this season in the SPHL. Four other SPHL teams are opting out of the season as well.

Rivermen owner Bart Rogers says the inability to have fans at the games means he can’t generate revenue to operate his minor league hockey team. The Peoria Rivermen have played at the Carver Arena for 39 years.

Current health and safety guidelines mandated by the state of will only allow 50 people to attend a game. Without a proven vaccine or cure for COVID-19, Illinois couldn’t move out phase 4 of the “Restore Illinois” plan, which prohibits individuals from attending large gatherings.

“This decision was not taken lightly and we had no other choice,” Rogers said. “We continued to hold out hope that the restrictions would be lifted, but the clock ran out on our franchise. The Rivermen were in first place in March when the end of last season was canceled at the start of the pandemic.

“Being closed for the last seven months and not having the ability to rely on our normal, ongoing financial-generation tools; in addition to the needed testing supplies for our staff and players (which are still in short supply), foreign border restrictions for professional players, along with the stark reality of having less than three months to prepare for a non-normal season, including a host of other issues, just confirmed our unfortunate and necessary decision,” Rogers said.

Rogers says he does anticipate the Rivermen will operate in the 2021-22 season.