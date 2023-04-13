PENSACOLA, Fla. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Alec Hagaman scored the tie-breaking goal with 4:00 left in the third period to lift the Peoria Rivermen to a 3-2 win over Pensacola in the opener of a best-of-three SPHL playoff series.

The defending league champion rivermen can clinch the series with a win in game two Saturday night in Peoria. If necessary, game three is in Peoria Sunday.

Joe Bednar and Alex Baer scored first period goals as the Rivermen roared out to a 2-0 lead. However, the Ice Flyers scores twice in the third period to even the score.