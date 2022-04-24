PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Peoria Rivermen needed a victory in game three of the SPHL semifinals vs. Quad City or their season would come to an end.

The Rivermen beat the Storm 3-2 Saturday night to advance to the President’s Cup finals for the fourth time in franchise history.

Peoria got goals from Marcel Godbout, JM Piotrowski and the eventual game winner from Jordan Ernst to punch it’s ticket to the championship series.

“Yeah we earned it. Obviously we went down 1-0 in the series, battled back and won two so the boys are proud of each other,” Godbout said. “We’re juiced up, ready to enjoy it for a little bit but then get ready for Roanoke.”

The @Peoria_Rivermen are heading to the President's Cup finals! The Rivermen beat Quad City 3-2 in the deciding game 3 of the SPHL semifinals.



Marcel Godbout with one of the best Rivermen goals I've ever seen!



It'll be Peoria vs. Roanoke in the best of 5 championship series. pic.twitter.com/7AzGcZB7X5 — Matt McClain (@MattMcClain3) April 24, 2022

Jordan Ernst/Rivermen forward: “True playoff hockey came out there. Game one went towards them, game two went towards us and two teams showed up to battle tonight, so it was a great series,” Ernst said. :It’s another good feeling, it’s great to do it in this jersey and represent the city. The resiliency in this group is unbelievable, so it’s something fun to be a part of.”

Next up for Peoria is a best-of-five President’s Cup final vs. Roanoke. The number eight Rail Yard Dawgs are the Cinderella story of the SPHL playoffs, knocking off the number one and two ranked teams this postseason.

The Rivermen are 0-for-3 all time in the SPHL finals. Head coach Jean-Guy Trudel says his team is fired up to get another shot at the league title, and knows Roanoke will be a tough opponent.

“They work extremely hard, we’ve played them this year. We know what kind of structure they have, they know what we do,” Trudel said. “I always say in the playoffs, when you get to the finals it’s two good teams. It’s will, big saves here or there, lucky bounces. We’ll see what happens, we’re excited to start at home, that’s for sure. We’re just happy we are going to the finals.”

Peoria will host games one, two and if necessary, game five of the President’s Cup finals, while Roanoke will host games three and four.

The Rivermen begin the championship series April 28 at Carver Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:15 p.m.