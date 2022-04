PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Rivermen pick up a decisive 7-3 victory over Roanoke Friday night to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five SPHL championship series.

The Rivermen jumped out to a 5-1 lead after the first period, as Jordan Ernst scored a hat trick to lead Peoria to the victory.

The Rivermen can win their first ever SPHL championship Monday when they travel to Roanoke for game three.