ROANOKE, Va. (WMBD/WYZZ) — For the first time in 22 years, the Peoria Rivermen have won their league championship.

The Rivermen go on the road and beat Roanoke 3-2 in game four of the President’s Cup to clinch the SPHL title, winning the finals three games to one.

But it didn’t come without drama. The Rivermen and Roanoke were tied 2-2 after regulation, and the game went to sudden death overtime.

At the 1:06 mark of overtime, JM Piotrowski re-directed a shot right in front of goal and scored, securing the league championship for the Rivermen.

This story will be updated.