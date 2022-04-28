PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Rivermen spotted Roanoke a 2-0 lead then scored three unanswered goals to take the opening game of the President’s Cup final, 3-2, at Carver Arena on Thursday.

Lordanthony Grissom’s goal at 6:47 of the third period broke the 2-2 tie and gave the Rivermen their first lead of the night. Peoria got second period power play goals from Mitchell McPherson and Mike Laidley to tie the game.

Game two of the Southern Professional Hockey League’s championship series is Friday in Peoria at 7:15 p.m.