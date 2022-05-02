ROANOKE, Va. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Nick Ford scored three times in the second period and Brant Sherowod scored the go-ahead goal in the third period to give Roanoke a 4-3 win over the Rivermen in game three of the Southern Professional Hockey League President’s Cup final at the Berglund Center on Monday.

Game four is Tuesday night in Roanoke with the Rivermen still needed a win to clinch their first league championship in 22 years. They lead the best-of-five series, 2-1.

After a scoreless first period, Alec Hagaman gave the Rivermen a 1-0 lead early in the second period on a power play goal. But the Rail Yard Dawgs roared back to take a 3-1 lead when Ford scored the next three goals of the game.

The Rivermen tied it with second period goals by Kasey Kulczycki and JM Piotrowski.