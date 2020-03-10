Roanoke-Benson, Fieldcrest One Win From Trips to State

PEORIA, Ill. — Two area teams will play for bids to the small school boys basketball state finals on Tuesday.

Roanoke-Benson plays Chicago Fenger in the class 1A Normal Super-Sectional. A win sends the second-ranked Rockets (35-1) to the state finals for the first time since 1977.

Fieldcrest meets Elmhurst Timothy Christian in the class 2A DeKalb super-sectional. A win puts the Knights (27-6) in their first ever state Final Four.

The class 1A/2A boys basketball state finals are at Peoria’s Carver Arena on March 13-14.