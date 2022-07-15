ROANOKE, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — DJ Norman isn’t afraid of a challenge.

And his golf schedule backs him up. Norman just finishing playing in an American Junior Golf Association event this week in Pekin.

And now he’s getting ready for his first taste of the Illinois State Amateur.

“I feel like I have two great events back to back. Two great opportunities to prove myself. It will definitely be the biggest tournament I’ve ever played in,” said Norman. “I’ve put in a lot of work and I think that’s the best way to gain confidence. If you put in work, you gain a lot of confidence. Confidence is something you have to earn. The only way you can earn that is through hard work. I’ve definitely put a lot of that in.”

Norman is in the field at the State Am which starts Tuesday at Westmoreland County Club in Wilmette.