ROANOKE, Va. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Josh Nenedal scored the go-ahead goal mid-way through the second period and Roanoke held on to beat the visiting Rivermen, 3-2, in the opener of the Southern Professional Hockey League semifinals on Wednesday.

The best-of-three series moves to Peoria where the Rivermen need to win Friday and Sunday to advance to the President’s Cup final. The Rivermen, who jumped to a 2-1 lead in the first period on goals by Alec Hagaman and Marcel Godbout, played form behind for the first time in the playoffs as they did not trail in the first round series with Pensacola.

Game two is Friday at 7:15 p.m. at Carver Arena.