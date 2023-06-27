METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The first Children’s Hospital of Illinois Championship will bring top, young, hungry golfers to central Illinois.

It’s also bringing a popular former NFL quarterback.

Tony Romo played in the tournament pro-am on Tuesday, a day before he will tee it up with players on the All Pro Tour stop at Metamora Fields.

“I haven’t been back in the area in a while,” said Romo, who played college football about three hours away at Eastern Illinois University. “I haven’t driven on I-57 and I-294 in awhile. It brings back some memories.”

There’s 35 players currently on the PGA Tour who came from the All Pro Tour, a circuit for players trying to advance to golf’s top tour.

“It’ll be a fun test this week. I’ve waited a little while to get back into a professional tournament. I wanted to be ready,” said Romo. “I think our game is rounding into form to give ourselves a chance this week.”

The 72-hole tournament begins Wednesday and concludes Saturday.