Rookie Notre Dame QB the Only Football Player In His Running Family

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — In the last 12 months, Evan Elward has played a lot of positions on the football field.

“I’ve played fullback, tight end, quarterback, middle linebacker, outside linebacker and long snapper,” Elward said with a smile.

The two-way Irish star opened last season at fullback and moved to tight end while starting at middle linebacker on defense.

But this is Elward’s first season as Notre Dame’s quarterback. He moved into the position over the summer.

Jumping from linebacker to quarterback doesn’t seem like a natural progression for a signal caller. But it is for Elward.

“I know where I’d be if I were a linebacker. I know when I play linebacker, I know where to look for the ball,” Elward said. “And as a quarterback, trying to hide the ball as much as I can from the linebacker.”

Notre Dame is 2-2 heading into Friday’s home game against Normal West.

“You say it’s a weird transition (to go from linebacker to quarterback) but when you’re going from the quarterback of the defense to the quarterback of the offense, it’s an easy transition,” said Notre Dame head coach Pat Armstrong. “That’s really impressive is his ability to pick up the foot work of our offense.”

Football has always been a part of Elward’s life but all of his sports-playing siblings were track stars or cross country runners. They all ran.

But he didn’t want any part of that, he wanted to play football.

“CJ, Cary, Erin, Catherine, Audrey, they all ran,”” said Elward, who’s younger brother Andrew is a sophomore on the Notre Dame cross country team. “I’m a little different build with my body than the rest of my family. I don’t think I can do the running thing.”

All he wants to do is run the Irish offense. As a successful first year quarterback.