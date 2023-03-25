PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It was been an emotional and rough week for sports in central Illinois.

Sunday night, two Prairie Central High School student-athletes died in a ski accident while on spring break in Colorado. Memorial services for Dylan Bazzell, 18, and Drew Fehr, 17, are scheduled for Monday and Wednesday next week in Fairbury.

Both were multi-sport stars at PCHS. Bazzell an all-state basketball player, Fehr all-state in football.

And Friday, former Dunlap High School soccer player Tessa Sutton died after a nearly two-battle with cancer. Sutton was diagnosed late in her freshman season of soccer in 2021.

Sutton turned 17 Monday. Memorial services are pending.