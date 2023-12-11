NORMAL, Illinois (WMBD) – Illinois State head men’s basketball coach Ryan Pedon issued an apology Sunday night for a screaming match between him and Norfolk State head coach Robert Jones during Saturday’s game at Horton Field House.

The incident began when a fan yelled a racial slur at a Norfolk State player. After Jones came onto the floor, an eventual screaming match started between Pedon and him that eventually cleared both benches.

The fans were ejected and both Jones and Pedon were issued technical fouls.

In his statement, Pedon said he “absolutely did not hear what [Jones] was saying to me. Had I heard [him], my response would have been completely different. This was a misunderstanding in which I reacted to him without understanding the situation, and I own that mistake 100%.”

I’m not letting anybody call my players a racial slur . Those are my kids and I will fight for them. We have come too far in society to be called the N word at college basketball game. https://t.co/hoyJ9VfSAx — Robert Jones (@NSUCoachJones) December 10, 2023

The university also issued their own apology: “The use of racial slurs and other offensive language targeting people for their identity is abhorrent and is not tolerated by Illinois State University. Among Illinois State’s core values are respect for others, diversity, and inclusion,” read Illinois State’s statement. “Illinois State has moved swiftly to investigate the report and will respond appropriately. Illinois State University and Redbird Athletics extend sincere apologies to Norfolk State University, its student-athletes, and its athletics staff for the deep upset caused, and university leaders have personally reached out to colleagues at Norfolk State.”

Norfolk State went on to win 64-58. Illinois State dropped to 6-4 and it was their first home loss of the season.