NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Colton Sandage scored 28 points to lead Illinois State to an 87-81 win over Eastern Michigan at CEFCU Arena on Wednesday.

Sandage, who played his prep basketball at nearby Bloomington High School, hit three 3-pointers and made 13 of 14 from the foul line. Kendall Lewis added 22 for ISU (4-6).

The Redbirds carry a two-game winning streak into their game Saturday at their old home. ISU hosts SIU-Edwardsville at Horton Fieldhouse in its first game there since 1989.