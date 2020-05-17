Sankoty Lakes to Be Outdoorsman’s Dream

SPRING BAY, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — If you’re interested in fishing, hunting, camping, scuba diving and kayaking all while enjoying the benefits of a world class resort, you may not have to go far. Sankoty Lakes will soon offer all of those right here in central illinois.

“We’re in beautiful Spring Bay, and this is the site of a former gravel pit that since the ’60s has been dredging gravel and sand out for making concrete in the area,” Saknoty Lakes founder Kim Blickenstaff said. “What’s left are lakes, about 80 acres of lakes that have sand and gravel bottoms, and Sankoty Aquifer water. So if you can imagine Bahama style blue water, that’s what we have out here.”

Spring Bay native Kim Blickenstaff is motivated to bring tourism and economy to central Illinois with the opening of Sankoty Lakes Resort and Retreat. Sankoty Lakes will boast some of the best fishing the area has to offer on its beatiful lakes.

“Across Blue Creek is actually Spring Bay and we have Lake Canada there, another lake where there’s actually more of the native fish, Northern, Walleye, Crappy, that sort of thing,” Blickenstaff said. “The lakes were stocked with fish last fall, and they are monsters now.”

The 220 acre resort will have 20 tents for what Blickenstaff calls glamping, or glamorous camping. There will also be an RV park and lots set up for standard, bring your own tent camping.

“I envision a year round kind of resort,” Blickenstaff added. “These tents are going to be comfortable in 20 degree type of weather, and so its going to be a great place to get out in the outdoors during the hunting season.”

Blickenstaff expects the resort to provide 50 jobs and bring a boost to the economy of Spring Bay. The goal is to have guests stay at Sankoty Lakes by the end of June, with days trips expected to begin shortly after Memorial Day.

“When I was a kid, we went to Wisconsin and Canada to find stuff like this, and now we are going to have it in central Illinois, so people are going to be trying to find Spring Bay on the map, and that’s going to be kind of fun,” Blickenstaff concluded.