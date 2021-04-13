Schools Out of Quarantine Quickly Making Up For Lost Time, Games

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ-TV) — When the Elmwood-Brimfield football team was put into quarantine last month, the shortened six-week season got even shorter for the Trojans.

“The first thought is ‘Why us?’ Why couldn’t it be later, after the season,” said E-B senior Brendan Stevens. “Or before it so you don’t have to worry about it.”

If someone in a high school sports program testes positive for COVID-19, the team has to quarantine without practices or games for two weeks. The Trojans only missed one game and have been back on the field for two games.

Farmington’s football team returned from a two-week COVID pause Friday night. A couple weeks worth of emotions poured out as the Farmers won their first game back on the field after being sidelined 14 days.

“I know the whole team is stoked, excited to be playing. Trying to get as many games in,” said Farmington senior Dridyn Lewis. “Being a senior, it’s hitting me I’m not going to have (football) after this.”

At Limestone, the volleyball team returned from a two-week layoff on Saturday. The Rockets lost a two-set match to Metamora but the players were just glad to be back on the floor.

“Even though we lost, it was still fun playing with the team and everything,” said Limestone sophomore Alayna Rudebeck.

Limestone’s first practice in 14 days came the night before Saturday’s match. Now the team will play eight matches in the next two weeks to make up for the postponed competition.

“I was one of the ones that couldn’t leave their room because of COVID,” said Limestone senior Jadyn Swan. “So I was definitely excited to get back into it.”

This is the final week of the boys soccer season. Next week the football and girls volleyball seasons will end.

Area teams out of quarantine now are making up for lost time. And enjoying every second of it.