BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Schools voted for the football status quo.

Illinois High School Association member schools voted down a proposal that could have changed the landscape of prep football in the state. The proposal to move away from conferences and into districts was voted down 379-272 with 76 abstentions, the IHSA announced Tuesday.

The move to districts would have meant the IHSA would divide the state into eight districts by enrollment class. Schools would be placed in those geographic districts, with the IHSA taking control of scheduling seven of the nine weeks of the season.

Schools would have had the option to schedule opponents in the first two weeks of the season. Conferences would have dissolved for prep football.

“The IHSA Board of Directors has already had discussions about the potential of forming a Football Ad Hoc Committee in 2024 in the event that this district proposal failed to pass,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said in a statement. “They want to be proactive in trying to address the issues that are at the root of different football proposals seemingly being brought forth each year.”

District football was first voted upon in 2018 and it narrowly passed. It was rescinded by another statewide vote a year later.

“It’s a little disappointing,” said Peoria Notre Dame football coach Pat Armstrong. “We were a big proponent of trying to go to the district. It’s a little disappointing. It’s the second time it’s been pushed forward, so I have hopes it will be pushed forward in the future.”

The proposal would have gone into effect next season.

“There are problems with everything but I’m not sure this is the answer. (The vote) is great for Dunlap High School and for the Mid-Illini Conference,” said Dunlap head coach Brett Cazalet. “Ultimately, that’s what I’m worried about.”

Another proposal on the ballot allows teams to schedule a preseason scrimmage against another school. That passed 410-232 with 85 abstentions.

“People love their conferences,” said Farmington football coach Toby Vallas. “And another thing it’s local control, in your conferences you have more control than handing it over to the state. I also think it’s a drastic change and I think everyone is always cautious when it comes to drastic change.”

Anderson hopes the IHSA Football Ad Hoc Committee can help solve some of the issues that prompted the district proposal to be written.

“They recognize the myriad issues in IHSA football are unique and can be based on geography, school size, conference affiliation, and the traditional success of a program, which is why no recent proposals have garnered enough support to pass,” said Anderson. “There is likely no singular answer to these issues, but the Board wants to explore the idea that a large and diverse group from around the state might be able to find some solutions that the high school football community in the state would support.”

Girls flag football will become an IHSA sport in 2024. That proposal passed, 464-82 with 181 abstentions.



