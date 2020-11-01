Sectional Cross Country Roundup

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The high school cross country season came to an official end Saturday with sectional meets taking place across the state.

At the Class 1A Elmwood sectional, Eureka’s Anna Perry wins the girls sectional title while Olympia’s Charlie Kistner won the boys race.

At the Class 2A Peoria sectional at Detweiller Park, Notre Dame’s Maria Stedwill took first place in the girls race, and Limestone’s Wilson Georges won the boys race,

And at the Class 3A Normal sectional, Normal Community freshman Ali Ince capped off her tremendous year by winning the girls sectional individual title.

Enjoy the highlights!