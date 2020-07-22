Senior Baseball All-Stars Get One Last Chance to Play For School

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Three lightning delays and heavy rain could not dampen the spirits of recent high school grads who played baseball for their schools one final time.

Seniors played in the Bloomington-Normal Baseball Association All-Star games Tuesday night at the Corn Crib. For the record, the games pitted players from Intercity schools against players from schools in the surrounding communities.

But it was really about the chance to have players put on their high school uniforms one final time.

“It means a lot coming out (here) because this is the last chance for people to play their favorite sport, baseball,” said Normal Community’s Griffin McCluskey. “And it’s just a really good opportunity to actually come out and get at least one game in.”

These seniors had their school seasons canceled by the coronavirus outbreak in the spring.

“It’s awesome, it means the world to us, to me, to all the guys on the team to be out here one last time,” said Normal West’s Alec McGinnis. “We haven’t been able to this spring so it’s just something special.”