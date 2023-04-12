WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — He’s doing exactly what he wanted to do.

Jake Stewart is playing his third sport of the school year. All four years at Washington High School, Stewart has been a three-sport athlete.

“When I was a kid, I dreamed of getting a chance to be a part of Panther athletics,” said Stewart. “I always wanted to play three sports.”

He started the year as Washington’s varsity quarterback. In the winter as a three-point shooting threat, he started at guard on the Panthers basketball team.

Now he’s a do-it-all baseball player. The senior pitches and plays every position but catcher on the diamond.

“He’s the ultimate ‘We before Me’ guy. He will do whatever you ask. He just wants to win,” said Washington baseball coach Kyle Wisher. “He doesn’t care about his stats or personal accolades. He wants to win.”

Stewart helped the Panthers take third at state last year in his first season as a varsity baseball player.

“Every guy has their own niche. Find your way into your role,” Stewart said. “I’ve been fortunate to do that in three different sports. Competitiveness in each is a big thing. Being out there and being able to compete each day is a big thing. I like to compete.”

He’s loved competing in high school sports and now he’d like to do it in college. Stewart says he’s being recruited to play in all three sports.

He has a tough decision to make. It’s the first time in his life he’s had to pick one of his favorite three sports.

“Different coaches talk to me about football, about baseball and basketball,” said Stewart. “I’m undecided right now. It’s hard to pick one of the three. I want to play on of those sports in college.”