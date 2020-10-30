Senior Runners Look Forward to Final IHSA Sectional Meets Saturday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The high school cross country season comes to a close with Saturday’s sectional meets.

It also marks the final time senior runners will compete for their schools in cross country. The Illinois High School Association canceled this year’s state meet due to COVID-19 so the season ends at sectionals.

Kaitlin Skeate/Bloomington seniors: “It’s bittersweet but I’m just so glad to get a chance to race at Detweiller again,” said Bloomington senior Kaitlin Skeate.

Skeate won last week’s 2A regoijnal at Metamora and is one of the favorites heading to Peoria’s Detweiller Park where Notre Dame hosts the sectional. Detweiller has been the host of the IHSA state meet for 51 years.

“That’s so exciting that everyone gets that,” Skeate said. “I’m looking forward to trying to get a PR (personal record), go run with the best girls again and just have a great day.”

The boys race at Detweiller could come to down to another showdown between Limestone junior Wilson Georges and Metamora senior Ian O’Laughlin. Georges edged O’Laughlin in the regional.

“I’m looking forward to it a lot. Without a state meet we are going to treat it almost as a state meet. Get the boys ready, get to sectionals and have a good showing,” O’Laughlin said.

Elmwood is hosting a class 1A sectional.

“The Elmwood course is great, I love it. It’s always been special to me,” said Elmwood senior Luke Hoffman, “It’s a good course, having your hometown there is always nice. It’s the last IHSA meet of my career so I’m going to try and make it a special one.”

Normal’s Maxwell Park hosts a class 3A sectional. Normal Community freshman Ali Ince will try and stay undefeated on the season.