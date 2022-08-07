NORMAL, Illinois (WMBD) – The defense for the Illinois State Redbirds is looking to lead the team once again after statistically being one of the top three in the Mountain Valley Football Conference.

Zeke Vandenburgh, a linebacker entering his senior year, is ready for one last season in an ISU uniform.

He has earned respect across the MVFC. It was revealed earlier this month that he was selected to the First Team All-MVC defensive squad.

Right now though, he’s just focusing on his last few months with the program.