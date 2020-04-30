Seven Hicks Not Letting Quarantine Slow Her Down

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Seven Hicks has a lot of memories from her high school track and field career and a lot of medals to show for it.

But the Richwoods senior sprinter was hoping for more.

“I wanted to break some of the school records here, go down to state, do something big there,” Hicks said. “And even on the summer scene, go to the Junior Olympics.”

That likely won’t happen. The high school track season has been canceled so Hicks is training by herself during Illinois’ “shelter in place” order this spring.

“Having to push myself and I’m the only one out here (practicing),” said Hicks, who heads to the track about twice a week. “I’m used to someone in my ear. ‘Go harder, go harder!’ Or someone next to me when I’m running. It’s challenging to run by myself.”

In some ways Hicks has been running by herself for a while. She won class 1A state track titles in the 100 and 200 as a sophomore at Peoria Heights High School.

Last year she transferred to class 2A Richwoods and added to her career total of seven medals at state. As one of the area’s fastest runners, she finds herself in front of her competition with regularity.

Now her focus is gearing up for college track. Next season, she’ll run at Illinois State where she knows she won’t be the favorite in most races.

“Running against older women,” Hicks said with a smile. “It’s different. I’m excited to go to college but I’m nervous about how it’s going to be.”

College is still a few months away and Hicks is hoping the coronavirus pandemic slows to a point where she can get a chance to run another race or two as a high school sprinter. It would giver her a chance to create some final prep track memories.

“I feel like that will be a dream come true, even if it is just one meet,” said Hicks. “It will probably be the fastest I’ve ever run.”