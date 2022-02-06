Shaun Livingston Leads Greater Peoria Sports Hall of Fame 2021 Class

PEORIA,Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Former Peoria High School All-American Shaun Livingston heads up the Greater Peoria Sports Hall of Fame class of 2021.

Livingston, who won three NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors, will inducted into the GPSHOF on March 19 when the hall celebrates its 40th anniversary at a dinner at the Peoria Civic Center.

A pair of golf champions from the area are also heading into the hall. Seven-time Peoria Men’s City golf tournament champion Rick Lehew and seven-time Pekin city golf champion Eric Monti will be inducted this year.

Jerry Rashid, the current Eureka College baseball coach who won 807 games as a high school baseball coach at Princeville, Bergan, Notre Dame and IVC, is also part of the hall of fame class for 2021. Former IVC High School track star Zach Glavash, who went on to a decorated career at Texas Tech, and former Pekin High School basketball star Fred Miller, who went on to play at the University of Illinois, will be inducted into the GPSHOF as well.

Three high school teams that finished as state runners-up have been selected for the Greater Peoria Sports Hall of Fame as well. The 1975 Princeville football team, the 1983 Washington football team, and the 1985 Limestone football team will enter the hall in March.

The GPSHOF board will also recognize longtime volunteer Shawn Stever as the Neve Harms Award winner for meritorious service to local sports. Stever has been a mainstay volunteer for the Illinois High School Association state cross country meet at Peoria’s Detweiller Park for decades.

The induction dinner is open to the public. Tickets are $40 apiece and available until March 11.

To order tickets call (309) 691-3553 or email susie1026@comcast.net.