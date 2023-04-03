PEORIA, ILLINOIS (WMBD) – A week after Dunlap student Tessa Sutton passed away, the Eagles softball team honored her memory on the field at the annual Hits For The Cure Classic.
We were playing for Tessa we were playing to honor her memory, to keep her alive through competing hard and playing a sport we love. The bigger message, no reason not to smile and be grateful.Germaine Fairchild, Dunlap Head Coach
Play with our full hearts play to our full potential because we’re out here as a team together as a team together and we’re doing this for her.Justice Krus/Dunlap 3rd Baseman, Friend of Tessa
Hits For The Cure was started by Peoria native Chloe Petersen, a child cancer survivor who started the non-profit to raise money for treatments that aren’t covered by insurance.
She also loved the way the Dunlap community is remembering Tessa
It just gives me chills even thinking about it. Dunlap has played with so much heart. They have rallied around Tessa and around that community and we hope we can continue that and to be able to leave a legacy of what Tessa has doneChloe Petersen/Hits for the Cure Founder
Though Tessa’s first love was soccer, third baseman Justice Krus will always remember playing softball with her.
I remember her laugh and her smile. She was just so awesome to be around and I mean we all grew up with her. I grew up playing softball with her and thats one of the things I’m most fortunate to have been able to do. She was a light always. She always had a good time She never got down on herself. She always stayed happy.Justice Krus/Dunlap 3rd Baseman, Friend of Tessa