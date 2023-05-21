CHARLESTON, Illinois (WMBD) – State champions in girls track were crowned Saturday and Dunlap came away with a gold medal while remembering a friend.

Since Tessa Sutton’s passing from a two-year cancer battle in march.., Chelsea Wetzel and Teagan Sullivan have kept her memory alive.

They’ve donned special uniforms for her while also wearing purple ribbons and t-shirts. After winning in 2A pole vault, Chelsea remembered how their friendship started.

“Just always at like an annual birthday party with my friend Teagan, her birthday party, We all had like one big group that gathered. I mean that’s where I met her and where we created a friendship. She’s definitely the number one motivation to do well. It’s all for her.” Chelsea Wetzel

Tegan Sullivan also finished as state runner-up in long jump