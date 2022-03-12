CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Keshon Singleton hit a three-pointer as time expired in the second overtime, lifting Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin to a 53-50 win over Metamora in the class 3A state championship game at State Farm Center on Saturday.

Singleton bobbled the ball after it was deflected off the dribble by Metamora’s Drew Tucker but gathered it and fired it at the net. The ball bounced a couple times off the rim before rolling in and giving the Cyclones their first state basketball title.

Jack Hawkinson led SHG with 27 points. Metamora, also playing for the first state basketball championship in school history, was led by Tyson Swanson’s 17 points.

Zach Schroeder scored 11 points for Metamora (30-8) before fouling out. Tucker was the other Redbird in double figures with 10.

Swanson scored ten consecutive points for his team in a third-quarter stretch that gave the Redbirds a 34-27 lead entering the fourth quarter. The Cyclones (35-3) outscored Metamora 15-8 in the fourth quarter to force overtime.

The game was tied at 42 going to overtime. Each team scored four points in the first overtime.