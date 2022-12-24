PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Five state runner-up high school football teams and a national champion junior college basketball team are heading into the Greater Peoria Sports Hall of Fame in the spring.

Limestone’s 1983 team and four of Pat Ryan’s Metamora teams, 1996, 1997, 1999 and 2000 have been voted into the hall, the GPSHOF board announced this week. Illinois Central College’s 2005-06 women’s basketball national championship team is also headed into the hall.

Individual inductees in this class of 2022 will be announced next month, along with the GPSHOF’s annual Tri-County Award winners for athletes and coaches of the year and the Neve Harms Award winner for meritorious service to central Illinois sports.

The induction dinner is March 25, 2023 at the Peoria Civic Center Ballroom. Tickets are $55 before March 1 and $65 up until the purchase deadline of March 31.

Tickets can be purchased by calling Susie Stockman at (309) 691-3553. The event starts with a social hour at 5 p.m. with the dinner beginning at 6 p.m.

Limestone went 10-3 and won its first Mid-Illini football title in 1983. Glenbard West beat the Rockets in the 5A title game.

Metamora’s powerhouses went 51-5 over the four seasons they finished as state runner-up between 1996-2000. The 1996 and 1997 Redbirds lost to Providence Catholic in state championship games while Joliet Catholic beat the Redbirds in the 1999 and 2000 title games.

Steve Garber’s ICC national champs went 30-5 in the 2005-06 season and were led by Peoria Notre Dame grad Rachel Merriman, who was a third team National Junior College Athletic Association All-American guard.