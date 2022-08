PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Ridgeview-Lexington caused five turnovers and beat Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 21-8 in the season opener for both schools Friday night.

Other small school football winners included: Eureka, Central Catholic, Tri-Valley, El Paso-Gridley, Tremont, Elmwood-Brimfield, Prairie Central, Knoxville, Stark County and South Fulton.