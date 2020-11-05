Small School Runners Look For Big Time Competition Friday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — They’ve had their way with competition in central Illinois and now they want to run against the best of the rest of the state.

Eureka’s Anna Perry and Olympia’s Charlie Kistner have led their state-ranked cross country teams all year. Friday they’ll run in the 2020 XC Championships, an invitation-only race hosted by ShaZam Racing and MileSplit Illinois at Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe.

Most high school runners are viewing the meet as their state championship because the Illinois High School Association is not conducted a 2020 state meet due to the pandemic. The XC Championships are not sanctioned by the IHSA.

“It’ll be nice to get out there and have people who will be around me the whole time, running the same times as me,” said Kistner. “Hopefully we’ll just push each pother and run our best.”

Kistner and Perry won regional and sectional championship races last month as the IHSA season concluded. The small school races, made up of class 1A competition categorized as Division I, will be held Friday.

“I think it’s going to be fun having competition from out of this area,” said Perry. “Because that’s pretty much been all we’ve (seen).”

High school coaches are not allowed to coach their teams and runners won’t represent their high schools since the races are not affiliated with the IHSA. The Division II races, with essentially class 2A runners, are Saturday and Division III on Sunday.