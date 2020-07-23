Softball Seniors Thankful for Sendoff Game

LEWISTOWN, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — They wore their uniforms and ear-to-ear grins.

Recent high school graduates who had their softball seasons canceled by the pandemic in the spring played their first game of the year for their prep teams. It was also the last of their high school careers.

“I hoped that we could get a season in by after all that’s going on, I didn’t think we’d get a chance to come out on the field and play,” said Lewistown graduate and pitcher Kaeli Spotloe. “It’s amazing. I’m so glad I get to go out and pitch to one of my fellow seniors.”

Spotloe was among 36 players who played in Wednesday night’s Prairieland Conference senior game hosted by Lewistown High School.

“With the whole COVID you don’t take anything for granted anymore,” said Brimfield grad Olivia Gilles.”You just cherish every moment you have on the field now.”