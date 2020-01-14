Sosa’s Sweet Shot, Sweet Tooth Helping IWU

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — This big junior season for Illinois Wesleyan’s Kendall Sosa began in the summer when coach Mia Smith hinted this might be the year she’d have to score more points.

“Coach and I talked about it. Losing four starters from last year, people who contributed a lot,” said Sosa. “We needed somebody to step up.”

The Normal Community grad has taken the challenge to heart. She leads the CCIW in scoring at just over 19 points per game. Six times this year she’s scored 25 or more points in a game and she also pumped in a career high 35 in a game.

“I didn’t know I had all that in me,” said Sosa. “It’s been awesome.”

She averaged 9.1 points per game last season.

“What she is doing this year is remarkable,” said Smith. “She’s had some major games where every shot is a splash in the net. It’s been refreshing to see that. And her teammates are so happy for her.”

It’s turning out to be a sweet season for Sosa. Wesleyan unveiled newly-renovated locker rooms this year.

Sosa thought it would be good to have a chocolate fountain in there. She said it as a joke.

But guess what happened when the Titan coaching staff opened the new locker room?

“They said they were giving us something special. I said, ‘a chocolate fountain?’ I didn’t think they were going to do it but it was nice,” Sosa said. ” We need to break it out again, it’s just sitting in a closet.”

No sweets for now. But if Sosa keeps scoring like this there could be a conference title celebration in that locker room.

With that chocolate fountain getting a work out.