Soup-er Bowl: Tomato Basil and Pasta

Chickpea Pasta Recipe: One Pot Tomato Basil Chickpea Pasta

Ingredients:

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • ½ large onion, diced
  • 2 tsp garlic, minced
  • 8 ounces Banza pasta
  • 15 oz can diced tomatoes
  • 15 oz roasted red peppers
  • 3 cups no salt added broth
  • 2 tsp Italian seasoning
  • 2 cups spinach

Directions

  1. Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add onion and garlic and saute for 2 minutes.
  2. Then add the rest of the ingredients. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, then reduce heat to medium, and simmer for 6 minutes, until pasta is al dente and everything has thickened slightly. Be sure to stir often to avoid burning on the bottom.
  3. Serve with fresh basil over the top and a sprinkle of parmesan cheese, if desired.

