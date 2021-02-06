Soup-er Bowl: Tomato Basil and Pasta

Chickpea Pasta Recipe: One Pot Tomato Basil Chickpea Pasta
Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- ½ large onion, diced
- 2 tsp garlic, minced
- 8 ounces Banza pasta
- 15 oz can diced tomatoes
- 15 oz roasted red peppers
- 3 cups no salt added broth
- 2 tsp Italian seasoning
- 2 cups spinach
Directions
- Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add onion and garlic and saute for 2 minutes.
- Then add the rest of the ingredients. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, then reduce heat to medium, and simmer for 6 minutes, until pasta is al dente and everything has thickened slightly. Be sure to stir often to avoid burning on the bottom.
- Serve with fresh basil over the top and a sprinkle of parmesan cheese, if desired.