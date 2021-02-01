Souper Bowl: Chicken and Shrimp Jambalaya

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Looking for a hearty soup to make this week?

Our Souper Bowl segment returns as Sports Director Kurt Pegler and Hy-Vee registered dietician Brooke Rush cook up a chicken and shrimp jambalaya. The recipe is below.

Chicken and Shrimp Jambalaya

All You Need:

  • 1 pound boneless chicken breasts
  • ½ pound chicken sausage
  • 1 can (28 oz) no salt added crushed tomatoes
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 2 green bell peppers, chopped
  • 3 cups no salt added chicken broth
  • 1/2 cup dry white wine
  • 1 tbsp Italian seasoning
  • 2 teaspoons Cajun seasoning
  • 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1 pound uncooked shrimp
  • 2 cups uncooked brown rice

  • All You Do:
  1. Cut the chicken into cubes. Slice the sausage. Add both to the crock pot.
  2. Add the rest of the ingredients to crock pot and stir gently to combine.
  3. Cover the crock pot and cook on low for 3 hours then high for 2-3 hours or until chicken/shrimp is cooked.

