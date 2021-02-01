Souper Bowl: Chicken and Shrimp Jambalaya

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Looking for a hearty soup to make this week?

Our Souper Bowl segment returns as Sports Director Kurt Pegler and Hy-Vee registered dietician Brooke Rush cook up a chicken and shrimp jambalaya. The recipe is below.

Chicken and Shrimp Jambalaya

All You Need:

1 pound boneless chicken breasts

½ pound chicken sausage

1 can (28 oz) no salt added crushed tomatoes

1 medium onion, chopped

2 green bell peppers, chopped

3 cups no salt added chicken broth

1/2 cup dry white wine

1 tbsp Italian seasoning

2 teaspoons Cajun seasoning

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 pound uncooked shrimp

2 cups uncooked brown rice





All You Do: