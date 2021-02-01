Souper Bowl: Chicken and Shrimp Jambalaya

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Looking for a hearty soup to make this week?
Our Souper Bowl segment returns as Sports Director Kurt Pegler and Hy-Vee registered dietician Brooke Rush cook up a chicken and shrimp jambalaya. The recipe is below.
Chicken and Shrimp Jambalaya
All You Need:
- 1 pound boneless chicken breasts
- ½ pound chicken sausage
- 1 can (28 oz) no salt added crushed tomatoes
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 2 green bell peppers, chopped
- 3 cups no salt added chicken broth
- 1/2 cup dry white wine
- 1 tbsp Italian seasoning
- 2 teaspoons Cajun seasoning
- 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1 pound uncooked shrimp
- 2 cups uncooked brown rice
- All You Do:
- Cut the chicken into cubes. Slice the sausage. Add both to the crock pot.
- Add the rest of the ingredients to crock pot and stir gently to combine.
- Cover the crock pot and cook on low for 3 hours then high for 2-3 hours or until chicken/shrimp is cooked.